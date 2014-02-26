By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. foreign policy and North
Korea experts said in a report released on Wednesday that the
United States should engage more with North Korea as a way to
revive talks aimed at ending Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons
program.
The joint report from two think tanks, National Security
Network and the National Committee on North Korea, said
Washington needs to shift from an "all or nothing" approach
requiring Pyongyang to meet conditions for the resumption of
nuclear talks with major powers that were suspended in 2009.
The current approach, in which U.S.-North Korean contact
generally has been limited to a channel via the North Korean
mission at the United Nations, effectively gave the initiative
to Pyongyang when Washington should be aiming to set the agenda,
the report argued.
"The refusal to engage in any preliminary measures will
inevitably lead to a de-facto acquiescence to North Korea's
nuclear status," it said. "Interim steps can provide immediate
value to the United States while also putting more concrete
steps towards denuclearization into the real of the possible."
North Korea promised to abandon its nuclear program in 2005
but backed away from the agreement, testing nuclear devices in
2006 and 2009. Talks among North Korea, South Korea, Japan,
China, Russia, and the United States began in 2003 with the goal
of denuclearizing the Korean peninsula but were suspended after
North Korea launched a ballistic missile.
The experts' report urged an effort by the United States and
other countries to increase contact with North Korean officials
in order to build working relationships.
It said the Obama administration should identify a prominent
high-ranking government official who could secure high-level
meetings in North Korea.
The process could begin, it said, with an expansion of
low-key engagement in humanitarian, educational and
environmental issues with North Korea, something South Korea, a
key U.S. ally and Pyongyang's arch rival, was already engaged
in.
A modest first step to broaden mutual understanding would be
for the United States to issue visas to North Koreans not
involved in security or other sensitive areas.
The report also called for a resumption of U.S.-North Korean
missions to search for the remains of U.S. personnel missing
from the Korean War as a way to build direct relations between
the armed forces of both countries.
"Preventing escalations during flareups ... hinges on
developing a better understanding between respective military
leaders," the report said, adding that the approach paid off in
normalizing post-war relations with Vietnam.
More than 8,100 U.S. service members remain missing from the
1950-53 war, but in 2005 the Pentagon suspended U.S. efforts
inside North Korea to find remains. It accused Pyongyang of
creating an atmosphere dangerous to U.S. workers.
The report urged Washington to support South Korea's
proposal to establish the Northeast Asian Peace and Security
Initiative, a multilateral forum that would include North Korea
and enable dialogue beginning with regional "soft issues," such
as the environment, disaster relief and nuclear safety.
Christopher Hill, a former U.S. assistant secretary of state
who headed the U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks, said failing to
engage with North Korea was counterproductive.
"Outrage is not a policy," he said, referring to U.S.
critics of North Korea opposed to engagement. "The more you talk
to these people, the more they become acquainted with reality."
Hill said that while the North Koreans were not in a
position to threaten the United States with nuclear weapons, it
did not mean the intent was not there.
"To ignore it or not to put together a process to deal with
it is not going to make the problem go away. The problem will
eventually be there for us," he said.
John Bradshaw, executive director of the National Security
Network, said the report would be circulated on Capitol Hill and
shared with the U.S. state and defense departments.
"What are the alternatives? Doing nothing leaves you with
the same situation or worse in several years," he said.
U.S. Representative Eliot Engel, the senior Democrat on the
House Foreign Affairs Committee, said after the report's release
that the United States needed to remain committed to the goal of
denuclearizing North Korea, "despite the many setbacks that have
halted progress."
"We should not give up on diplomacy, because that would mean
tacit acceptance of a nuclear North Korea," he said.
(Editing by Amanda Kwan)