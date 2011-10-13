(Updates with Obama, Lee quotes)
WASHINGTON Oct 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Thursday North Korea poses a threat to U.S. and South
Korean security and it faces a choice between accepting
international demands it scrap its nuclear arms or facing
deeper isolation.
"North Korea continues to pose a direct threat to the
security of both our nations," Obama said at a White House news
conference with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Myung-bak.
"The choice is clear for North Korea: If Pyongyang
continues to ignore its international obligations, it will
invite even more pressure and isolation. If the North abandons
its quest for nuclear weapons and moves toward
denuclearization, it will enjoy greater security and
opportunity for its people," he said.
Lee said Seoul and Washington were in complete agreement on
North Korea policy and on their insistence that Pyongyang must
first take concrete steps to show it is serious about getting
rid of its nuclear weapons as it pledged to do in a 2005
international agreement.
"When it comes to cooperation between our governments, we
speak with one voice and we will continue to speak with one
voice," Lee said.
Ties between the two Koreas have been frosty since Lee took
office in 2008 and linked aid to progress on North Korean
nuclear disarmament. They deteriorated further after the
North's deadly attacks on the South last year -- the sinking of
a South Korean warship and the shelling of an island.