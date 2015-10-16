(Adds quotes, details from press conference)
By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
and South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Friday they
were open to negotiations with North Korea on sanctions but
Pyongyang needed to show it was serious about abandoning its
nuclear weapons program.
Asked if he saw the possibility of a deal with North Korea
like that reached with Iran, Obama told a joint news conference
after talks with Park in Washington that he saw no indication
that North Korea envisioned a future without nuclear weapons.
"At the point where Pyongyang says we are interested in
seeing relief from sanctions and improved relations and we are
prepared to have a serious conversation about denuclearization,
I think it's fair to say that we'll be right there at the
table," he said.
"We haven't even gotten to that point yet, because there has
been no indication on the part of the North Koreans as there was
with the Iranians that they could foresee a future in which they
did not possess or were not pursuing nuclear weapons."
Park said it was important to have concerted international
efforts towards a solution to the North Korean nuclear issue and
said she had agreed with Obama on the need to strengthen
diplomatic efforts.
However, she said in language certain to infuriate North
Korea: "There is a saying: You can take a horse to the trough,
but you can't make it drink water."
North Korea said in June its nuclear weapons are an
"essential deterrence" and it has no interest in a deal like
that reached with Iran.
Park said she would seek to strengthen cooperation on the
North Korean issue at a three-way summit with China and Japan
that she will host in Seoul early next month.
OBAMA URGES PARK TO SPEAK OUT ON CHINA
The United States has been keen to encourage better
relations between South Korea and Japan, its two biggest allies
in Asia, given concerns about North Korea and an increasingly
assertive China.
Park has worked to warm up ties with China and raised some
eyebrows in Washington when she attended Beijing's military
parade to mark the end of World War Two last month.
Obama said the United States wanted to see a strong South
Korean relationship with China, just as it wanted such a
relationship itself, but Washington wanted to see Seoul speak
out when Beijing did things that weakened international rules.
Obama was apparently referring to China's behavior in
pursuit of maritime claims in the South China Sea and the East
China Sea, which has alarmed Asian neighbors.
"Obviously, given the size of China right there on your
doorstep, if they are able to act with impunity and ignore rules
whenever they want, that's not going to be good for you -
whether that's on economic issues or security issues," he said.
Park did not address the issue of Chinese behavior at the
news conference.
She said she had agreed with Obama to cooperate closely on
possible South Korean participation the 12-nation Trans Pacific
Partnership trade agreement that was agreed last month.
Park said on Thursday that TPP, the principal economic
pillar of Obama's Asian "rebalance" to counteract China's rise,
would benefit businesses in both South Korea and the United
States if her country were to join.
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards, Roberta Rampton and
Megan Casella; Editing by Louise Ireland)