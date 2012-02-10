* U.S. imports of transformers at $414.7 million
* Refrigerators, washing machines also targeted
* 2011 free-trade pact would still allow duties
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The United States on
Friday set hefty preliminary anti-dumping duties on large power
transformers made in its future free-trade partner South Korea
and used in the electric utility industry.
U.S. Commerce Department officials estimated Hyosung
Corporation and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co
were selling the power transformers in the United
States at prices 38.07 percent and 21.79 percent, respectively,
below fair market value.
The department also set a preliminary anti-dumping duty of
29.93 percent on all other South Korean manufacturers of the
devices.
Importers will be required to post a cash deposit or bond
based on the preliminary rates.
The Commerce Department will announce its final duty
calculations in July. The U.S. International Trade Commission
has to give its approval for duties to take force and is
expected to vote on the case by Aug. 16.
U.S. imports of the transformers from South Korea totaled
$414.7 million in 2010, the Commerce Department said.
They are used to adjust voltage levels as electricity
travels from the power plant where it is generated to the homes
and businesses where it used.
ABB Inc, the U.S. division of Swiss engineering company ABB
, joined Delta Star Inc and Pennsylvania Transformer
Technologies Inc in filing the case.
The United States already has preliminary anti-dumping
duties on refrigerator imports from South Korea, and on Friday
approved an investigation that could lead to steep duties on
washing machines from the long-time Asian ally.
Both of those cases were brought by Whirlpool
against South Korean rivals Samsung Electronics and
LG Electronics.
The U.S. Congress and the South Korean legislature approved
a free-trade pact in 2011 to phase out most tariffs between the
two countries, and officials from both countries are working to
bring the deal into force.
The pact would still allow anti-dumping and countervailing
duties to be imposed in cases where one side can prove to its
domestic authorities that it has been hurt by unfair competition
from the other.
