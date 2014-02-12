CHICAGO Feb 12 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, faces a lawsuit claiming it deceived
consumers by marketing a store brand as humanely raised chicken
products when the animals were raised under standard commercial
farming.
The complaint, filed late Tuesday in Superior Court of
California in Los Angeles County, is seeking class-action status
against Kroger for allegedly misleading California
consumers with claims about the grocer's "Simple Truth"
premium-priced store brand of chicken.
The "Simple Truth" chicken products are packaged with
labeling that stated the animals were raised "in a humane
environment" and "cage free," according to the lawsuit.
However, standard industry practice for broiler chickens is
to house them inside large buildings, not cages, according to
industry experts. The "Simple Truth" chicken products are
produced by Perdue Farms, which has followed industry practices
such as electric stunning birds prior to slaughter, according to
the lawsuit.
Kroger spokesman Keith Dailey said Wednesday that the
company had not seen a copy of the complaint and had no comment
on the case.
The case highlights the growing tension between food
retailers and U.S. consumers, who have become more vocal over
how food is produced and marketed to the public.
"Looking to profit from growing consumer awareness of, and
concern with, the treatment of farm animals raised for meat
production, Kroger engaged in a deceptive and misleading
marketing scheme to promote its 'Simple Truth' store brand
chicken as having been sourced from chickens raised 'cage free
in a humane environment'," according to the complaint.
"In fact, Simple Truth chickens are treated no differently
than other mass-produced chickens on the market."
Consumer demand over food production practices has led to
numerous product changes in recent months by major food
companies. Subway plans to eliminate azodicarbonamide from its
dough and Kraft Foods has said it will remove the
preservative sorbic acid from some individually wrapped cheese
slices.
Chick-fil-A announced Tuesday that, within five years, it
would stop selling poultry products from chicken raised with
antibiotics.
The case is Anna Ortega v. The Kroger Co., Superior Court of
California, County of Los Angeles, No. BC536034.