CHICAGO Oct 13 The Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, said on Monday it will remove the
"humanely raised" claims from a store brand of chicken to settle
a federal lawsuit claiming the retailer deceived consumers
because the animals were raised under standard commercial
farming conditions.
Kroger and the lawyers for a California consumer
filed a statement in U.S. District Court for the Central
District of California on Friday agreeing to dismiss the case
with prejudice. On Monday, animal activist group Compassion Over
Killing, whose lawyers were involved in the litigation, sent a
statement to Reuters saying the case had been settled.
The complaint, originally filed in February, was seeking
class-action status against Kroger for allegedly misleading
California consumers with claims about the grocer's "Simple
Truth" premium-priced store brand of chicken.
The "Simple Truth" chicken products were packaged with
labeling that stated the animals were "raised in a humane
environment" and "cage free," according to the lawsuit. However,
standard industry practice for broiler chickens is to house them
inside large buildings, not cages, according to industry
experts.
Kroger and its chicken supplier, Perdue Farms, opposed the
lawsuit, but last week the retailer and the consumer's lawyers
agreed to dismiss the case. As part of that agreement, Kroger
said it would remove the "humane environment" claim from the
packaging of Simple Truth products by October 2015.
Other terms of the dismissal were not disclosed.
"We stand by our assertion that the 'raised in a humane
environment' claim on our Simple Truth chicken label is
accurate," Gil Phipps, Kroger's vice president of corporate
brands, said in a statement to Reuters.
"We are pleased to put this lawsuit behind us and will
continue to work with our suppliers to ensure the humane
treatment and welfare of animals."
The case is Ortega v. The Kroger Co, U.S. District Court for
the Central District of California, No. 14-1949.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter. Editing by Andre Grenon)