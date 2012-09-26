* South Sudan, Suriname and Vietnam added to U.S. list
* Countries may not meet 2016 goal to end child labor
* U.S. says pace of progress slows amid global recession
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The U.S. government on
Wednesday added South Sudan, Suriname and Vietnam to its list of
74 countries where adults and children as young as 5 are
subjected to serious labor and human trafficking abuses in
prostitution, mining and other dangerous work.
The U.S. Labor Department's annual assessment of global
human trafficking also raised concerns that the international
economic crisis is slowing efforts to eradicate such child
abuses by 2016.
"Just a few years from the deadline much remains to be
done," the department said in a video accompanying its findings.
"Great progress has been made, but with the global economic
crisis those efforts have been scaled back, and that progress is
now under threat."
Overall, the U.S. report cites 134 products from 74
countries tainted by child and other abusive labor. It said
Asian countries, especially China and Burma, have relatively
high numbers of goods made by forced labor.
Although it is difficult to track just how many children are
exploited for work worldwide, the International Labour
Organization put the figure between 980,000 and about 1.2
million in a 2005 estimate.
Overall, nearly 21 million people of all ages are victims,
according to the Geneva-based organization, which is part of the
United Nations.
The U.S. report follows new steps announced by President
Barack Obama on Tuesday to fight human trafficking.
For the three newest countries, U.S. officials found labor
problems over cattle in South Sudan as well as bricks and
garments in Vietnam. In Suriname, gold mining and other work
raised major concerns.
"Children in Suriname are engaged in the worst forms of
child labor," one of the reports said. Those caught in mines
face dangerous conditions such as mercury exposure, extreme heat
and the risk of being crushed, it added, and child prostitution
at mining camps is also a worry.
Products tainted by child and other abusive labor include
shrimp, garlic, bricks and tobacco, among many others. This
year, U.S. officials also added beef, fish and thread or yarn
products.
'MODERN SLAVERY'
Labor abuses have long been a concern in certain industries
such as farming and textiles, and 80 countries in 2010 pledged
to fight for an end to the most egregious forms of child labor
by 2016.
The number of children in the worst forms of labor has
fallen worldwide, the Labor Department said in the video.
"But since 2005 the rate of progress has slowed
considerably," it said.
Gayle Smith, a senior director at the National Security
Council and a special assistant at the White House, said lower
incomes and food insecurity are just part of the problem.
"Child labor .... has as much to do with tackling poverty
from all angles," she said, adding countries need to work on
policies to ensure families can earn a living wage so that
children can go to school rather than work.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Barack Obama ordered stronger
protections against human trafficking by prohibiting outside
firms that work with the federal government from confiscating or
destroying workers' documents and other similar actions.
The White House also required contractors to have plans in
place to comply with such rules.
Such labor abuses "ought to concern every person, because it
is a debasement of our common humanity," Obama told the Clinton
Global Initiative in New York on Tuesday, citing the impact on
society, financial markets, public health, violence and crime.
"It is barbaric, and it is evil, and it has no place in a
civilized world," Obama said, adding that human trafficking
"must be called by its true name -- modern slavery."
Some Republican lawmakers welcomed the administration's
initiative but said the regulations did not go far enough and
should criminalize labor abuses for work performed outside the
United States by U.S. contractors and crack down on groups that
receive U.S. grants.
The White House effort is "a half-measure policy," U.S.
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Darrell
Issa said in a statement on Tuesday.