EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON Feb 8 The U.S. Labor Department asked a federal district court on Wednesday to put the brakes on a pending legal challenge to its "fiduciary" rule governing how brokers give retirement advice to their customers.
The request to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, filed by the Justice Department on the Labor Department's behalf, said a stay is needed in light of President Donald Trump's Feb. 3 request for a review of the fiduciary rule to determine whether it should be revised or rescinded. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.