EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld a controversial Labor Department "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.
In a stinging 81-page ruling, Chief Judge Barbara Lynn for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas rejected all of the business groups' arguments, saying the Labor Department did not exceed its legal authority and conducted a proper economic analysis to justify the rule. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.