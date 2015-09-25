(Adds background, quote from Newman)
By Daniel Wiessner
Sept 25 A sanitation company at the center of a
major U.S. labor board ruling that could force companies like
McDonald's Corp to negotiate directly with franchise and
contract workers has refused to bargain with workers hired by a
staffing agency.
The widely expected move by Browning-Ferris Industries
raises the prospect of a court challenge to the National Labor
Relations Board's decision in August.
Browning-Ferris sent a letter this week to Teamsters Local
350 saying it had no employment relationship with workers at its
California recycling plant despite the NLRB ruling that the
company was a "joint employer" because it had indirect control
over working conditions.
A lawyer for the union, Susan Garea, on Friday said she
would file a complaint later in the day with the NLRB. The
five-member board will likely rule in the case by next year.
That decision could then be appealed in federal courts.
Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
have already said they plan to be involved in any court
challenge to the decision.
Republicans in Congress have introduced legislation that
would roll back the ruling but are not expected to muster the
votes to override an expected veto by Democratic President
Barack Obama.
Since the board has already found that Browning-Ferris is a
joint employer, the case will likely move up to the courts
quickly, said the company's lawyer, Stuart Newman.
"It's a very, very bad decision unsupported by precedent, so
the sooner an appeals court throws it out, the better," Newman
said.
In its 3-2 ruling, the NLRB found that a standard that said
companies only qualify as joint employers of workers hired by
another business if they had "direct and immediate" control over
employment matters was outdated and did not reflect the
realities of the 21st-century workforce.
The board said companies can be held liable for labor
violations committed by franchisees and contractors even when
they have only indirect control. It is expected to affect a
broad range of U.S. industries built on franchising and contract
labor, from fast food and hospitality to security and
construction.
Business groups and employment lawyers strongly criticized
the ruling, saying it would force companies to the bargaining
table even when they have little say over working conditions.
