* Republican cries foul, has threatened to quit
* Vote set Wednesday on changing union election procedure
* Democrats, unions say current rules abused
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 An embattled U.S. labor
board was set to move forward with a proposed regulation that
could make it easier for unions to organize, despite renewed
political pressure from Congress to back down.
The National Labor Relations Board is set to vote Wednesday
on advancing a proposal that would reduce the number of reasons
for a company to delay employee voting on whether to form a
union.
The proposal has further polarized the already tense
relations on the board, with its lone Republican member, Brian
Hayes, threatening to resign to stop the regulation from being
made final.
Democrats and unions say the rule would streamline voting
and eliminate unnecessary litigation and delay.
They argue Republicans and business interests have put up
barriers to union organizing, and are out to protect companies
like Target (TGT.N) and Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) where union
drives have been unsuccessful.
Republicans, meanwhile, have characterized the rule as
proof of a regulatory agenda that stifles job creation.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives has
tentatively scheduled a vote on Wednesday on a measure to
nullify any attempt by the board to change its rules.
The labor front has become a bitter political battleground
11 months before the presidential election. Republicans are
trying to fire up their conservative base by painting President
Barack Obama and his appointees as loyal adherents of unions,
who are crucial contributors to Democrats.
The NLRB, which was created in 1935, has been plagued by
partisan bickering fueled by congressional inaction on
appointments needed to permanently fill vacancies on the
normally five-member panel.
The Democrat-led NLRB is bogged down, for example, in an
ongoing attempt to overturn a decision by Boeing Co (BA.N) to
build jetliners in non-union South Carolina. [ID:nN14206012]
"There has not been much collegiality on this board since
it was formed," said former NLRB Chairman Peter Schaumber, an
advisor to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. He
served on the board from 2002 to 2010.
Schaumber called Democratic pressure to hold a vote on the
organizing rules a "hardball practice" to essentially
"eliminate an employer's ability to express" a view on
unionization.
Teamsters President James Hoffa told Reuters in a statement
that the current union election system can easily be abused by
corporations that delay votes and retaliate against workers.
"This is a common-sense rule that makes sure workers have
the basic right to vote for or against a union," Hoffa said.
PUBLIC DISAGREEMENT
Usually closed-door disagreements spilled out publicly
earlier this month when Hayes suggested the two Democratic
members were planning to secretly move to finalize the rule on
speedy union voting before their authority to do so expired at
year's end.
Hayes said in a Nov. 18 letter to the Republican chairman
of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce that he
would not be allowed a chance to review the rule and draft a
dissent if Democrats pursued a year-end target.
He referred to the rulemaking process as "opaque,
exclusionary, and adversarial." He threatened to resign to stop
the regulation from being made final.
At least three NLRB members are required to finalize a
rule.
There was no clear sign Hayes will step down before
Wednesday's vote on whether the board should proceed to draft a
final rule.
The year-end deadline is of concern to Democrats because
the appointment of Democratic board member Craig Becker expires
Dec. 31.
NLRB Chairman Mark Pearce fired off a Nov. 21 response
letter to Hayes, calling his comments "inaccurate and
misleading."
He said Hayes had been briefed "at each stage of the
process," and offered no revisions or made any attempt to
engage colleagues about the substance of the proposals.
Neither Hayes nor Pearce were available for interviews.
Separately, Congress looks ready to jump in with a possible
House vote on Wednesday.
The measure sponsored by Health Education and Workforce
Committee Chairman John Kline would require 35 days between a
proposed election and the vote.
The average now is 38 days and Kline's committee charges
the NLRB proposals could give workers as little as 10 days to
consider the consequences of joining a union.
"The Obama board is determined to finalize a flawed ambush
election scheme, regardless of the damage it will cause for the
workforce and the board's integrity," Kline said in a statement
to Reuters.
A similar proposal is before the Senate, but that chamber
is run by Democrats and is unlikely to challenge the NLRB.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Additional reporting by Aruna
Viswanatha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)