* National Labor Relations Board split on partisan lines
* US House seeks to curb NLRB action on union elections
WASHINGTON Nov 30 Democratic members of a
divided U.S. labor board succeeded on Wednesday in advancing a
politically charged proposal that could make it easier for
unions to organize.
However, the ultimate outcome of the National Labor
Relations Board (NLRB) measure is overshadowed by partisan
divisions dogging the panel and potential congressional
intervention.
On a 2-to-1 vote, the short-handed board agreed to a
resolution that would amend NLRB rules by limiting litigation
in disputed elections, including curbs on certain appeals, and
streamlining other procedures to reduce delays.
It now must be drafted into a final document and voted on
again.
The measure was supported by the panel's two Democrats,
chairman Mark Pearce and Craig Becker. It was opposed by the
lone Republican, Brian Hayes, who had threatened to resign in
protest of plans to finalize the changes before the board loses
its quorum when Becker's appointment expires at year's end.
Hayes said the changes would accelerate the run-up to union
elections, leaving companies and their workers little time to
make their respective cases for or against representation. He
also said the year-end deadline would leave the board little
time to further deliberate the changes and for him to formulate
a dissenting opinion.
"This is not an emergency situation," Hayes said before the
vote.
"My view remains that this is a fundamentally flawed rule
and the product of a fundamentally flawed process," Hayes
added.
Pearce called the changes necessary to stem what he called
unnecessary litigation that "wastes time and resources," and
said the proposal would not create inflexibility or uncertainty
in union elections.
Fellow Democrat Craig Becker supported the proposal and
said nothing about the way in which it came about ran counter
to established regulation law.
Pearce said Hayes has been fully informed about the changes
and would immediately begin the process of drafting and
deliberating a final rule.
The board has been cleaved by elevated Republican criticism
on unions and Democratic efforts to help labor -- politically
driven approaches aimed at satisfying core constituencies ahead
of the 2012 election.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives was
scheduled to vote on Wednesday night on a measure to nullify
any attempt by the board to change its rules. The legislation
is unlikely to be approved by the Democratic-led Senate.
Republican lawmakers say the proposed NLRB procedural
changes are proof of an Obama administration regulatory agenda
that stifles job creation.
Although the NLRB is an independent agency, both Pearce and
Becker were appointed by President Barack Obama.
Democrats say Republicans and business interests have put
up barriers to union organizing, and are out to protect
companies like Target (TGT.N) and Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) where
union drives have so far failed.
