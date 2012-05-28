* Republican NLRB member under pressure from lawmakers
WASHINGTON May 27 Terence Flynn resigned as a
member of the National Labor Relations Board two months after an
investigation found that he allegedly disclosed non-public
information about the panel, the agency said on Sunday.
One of two Republicans on the five-member politically
embattled board, Flynn was named as a recess, or short-term,
appointee by President Barack Obama in January. He submitted his
resignation on Saturday in a letter to NLRB Chairman Mark
Pearce.
Flynn also requested that his formal nomination to the NLRB,
which the Senate has yet to confirm, be withdrawn. His
resignation is effective July 24. He will recuse himself from
all agency business, his letter said.
"I have determined to move on to other things," Flynn said
in his letter.
Flynn was under pressure from congressional lawmakers to
step down after NLRB inspector general reports in March and May
found that he allegedly violated ethics rules by disclosing
non-public information about board deliberations and other
activities when he was a top lawyer for the board.
Flynn, who could not be reached for comment, did not address
the inspector general findings in his resignation letter. He has
said previously that he did nothing wrong, according to
published reports.
The board, an independent government agency that addresses
union disputes, has become a bitter political battleground ahead
of the November presidential election, with Republicans
portraying Obama and its three Democratic NLRB appointees as
loyal adherents of labor.
Using his power to unilaterally fill vacancies during
congressional recesses, Obama named Flynn and two others to the
board in January after Republicans refused to support their
appointments for Senate confirmation.
(Reporting By John Crawley; Editing by Paul Simao)