HOUSTON, Feb 10 Negotiations continued on
Friday at refineries in Kentucky and North Dakota for a new
three-year labor contract after union workers at both plants
rejected local management proposals, according to a United
Steelworkers union spokeswoman.
Workers at the Marathon Petroleum Corp in
Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and the Tesoro Corp Mandan,
North Dakota, refinery have rejected management proposals on
local issues, said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock.
"They're not preparing for a strike," Hancock said.
The USW and U.S. refiners reached agreement on Jan. 31 for a
new national contract that will cover workers at two-thirds of
U.S. refining capacity. The deal came just hours ahead of a
national strike deadline.
Each individual refinery where the Steelworkers represents
hourly employees then uses the national agreement to set wages,
retirement and health insurance while negotiating over issues
unique to each refinery.
Rejection of management contract proposals by local unions
in the weeks following agreement for a national contract happens
routinely and has not resulted in a strike in the past three
contract negotiation cycles.
A strike over local issues would only affect the individual
refinery.
The current national contract includes an 8.5-percent pay
increase over the three-year term of the agreement, according to
sources familiar with the terms of the deal.
The USW expects ratification of the national contract by
local unions to take about two weeks after the initial
agreement.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)