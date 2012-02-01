HOUSTON Jan 31 Union and U.S. oil company
negotiators reached a new three-year deal on Tuesday for a
contract for most of the nation's oil refinery workers, averting
a nationwide strike that threatened to idle 6 percent of U.S.
refining capacity and boost gasoline prices.
The agreement came just hours before the current contract
expires for thousands of workers and two days after the United
Steelworkers union warned a strike was increasingly likely due
to a lack of substantive proposals from management.
The USW announced the deal in a short statement that did not
disclose details. The agreement will not take effect until
ratified by the union's members.
The last nationwide strike by refinery workers was in 1980
and lasted three months. A strike could have boosted prices for
gasoline, jet fuel and other refined products at a time when
crude oil prices above $100 a barrel have been a drag on the
global economy.
USW negotiators said their main objective was stronger
health and safety standards for workers.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Himani Sarkar)