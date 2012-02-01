* Deal announced hours ahead of expiry of current contract
HOUSTON, Jan 31 U.S. refinery workers
reached a last-minute contract deal on Tuesday night to avert a
strike that could have shut up to six percent of U.S. refining
capacity and boosted fuel prices.
The United Steelworkers (USW) union announced the agreement
just hours before the current contract expired for about 30,000
workers and two days after the USW warned a strike was
increasingly likely.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc subsidiary Shell Oil Co.
represented big U.S. refineries such as BP Plc., Valero
Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. in the talks, which
have run for the last two weeks.
"USW is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative
agreement with Shell on a new three-year agreement, pending
ratification by the union's membership," union spokeswoman Lynne
Hancock said in a statement. Shell confirmed the tentative deal
in a statement.
The last nationwide strike by refinery workers was in 1980
and lasted three months. A strike could have boosted prices for
gasoline, jet fuel and other refined products at a time when
crude oil prices above $100 a barrel have been a drag on the
global economy.
Both sides declined to disclose details of the deal.
"We're not going to be telling the details until the
agreement is ratified," Hancock said, adding that ratification
was expected to take two weeks.
In 2009, refiners agreed to a 9-percent pay increase over
three years in the last round of talks with the union.
The USW, which represents hourly workers at refineries that
account for about two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity, said
health and safety standards were the main obstacle to a deal in
2011.
Between 2009 and 2011, 18 workers died while working at U.S.
refineries.
Expiring February U.S. gasoline and heating oil
futures settled higher on Tuesday, boosted by supply
uncertainty stemming from a potential strike.
"A strike would be potentially supportive for products and
less so for crude," said Tom Bentz, director at BNP Paribas
Prime Brokerage Inc. in New York. Other analysts said sagging
U.S. fuel demand would have offset potential supply impacts.
Any shutdowns would probably have driven up U.S. fuel
prices, supported in recent weeks by a string of plant problems,
especially along the U.S. East Coast, where poor economics has
prompted companies to shutter refineries.
Most U.S. refiners made preparations to bring in contract
workers and train replacements to keep their refineries churning
in the event of a strike.
Four of BP Plc's and one of Valero Energy Corp's refineries
had made plans to idle production in the event of a nationwide
strike, the companies had said.
