UPDATE 1-First stab at acquisition by Australia's South32 hits competition hurdle
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
HOUSTON Jan 28 The United Steelworkers union warned on Saturday that a strike by U.S. refinery workers as early as 12 a.m. Wednesday was becoming more likely due to "the lack of a more substantive response from the industry.
Union and oil company negotiators have been meeting since Jan. 17 to hammer out a new three-year agreement for workers at nearly two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity.
The Steelworkers union has warned that the lack of improved safety protections for workers at the nation's refineries could bring about the first nationwide strike since 1980.
As much as 11 percent of U.S. refining capacity could temporarily shut due to a strike lasting three months, sources have said.
Industry analysts have said they thought the chances of a strike were slim. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Christopher Wilson)
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance