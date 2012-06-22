NEW YORK, June 22 Labor unions sued the state of Rhode Island on Friday over sweeping public pension reforms passed last year, putting the July 1 implementation date at risk of delay.

The unions claim that state officials violated employment contracts and did not first try less severe measures before enacting pension reforms, according to Robert Walsh, executive director of the National Education Association's Rhode Island chapter. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Vicki Allen)