WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda
Solis, a long-time member of President Barack Obama's Cabinet
and the first Latina to head a major federal agency, announced
plans to resign on Wednesday.
Obama issued a statement lauding Solis for being a "tireless
champion for working families".
"I wish her all the best in her future endeavors," he said.
At the same time, a White House official said three Cabinet
members planned to remain as Obama begins his second term. They
are Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius,
Attorney General Eric Holder and Veteran Affairs Secretary Eric
Shinseki.