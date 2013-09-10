By Carlyn Kolker
| NEW YORK, Sept 10
Manhattan strip club Rick's Cabaret should be paid minimum wage,
a federal judge ruled on Tuesday, saying the club unfairly
classified them as independent contractors when they are in fact
club employees.
The ruling paves the way for 1,900 current and former Rick's
Cabaret dancers to seek back wages from the club, extending a
U.S. trend toward judges ruling that exotic dancers deserve to
get minimum wage, overtime and other job protections.
A group of dancers sued Rick's Cabaret in 2009, seeking
class-action status, saying they were not paid salaries but
received "performance fees" - usually $20 - from customers for
the lap dances they performed.
The dancers, who were required to pay the club a fee for the
nights they worked, argued that they were denied basic minimum
wage protections because Rick's Cabaret classified them as
independent contractors.
Shares in Rick's Cabaret International Inc closed
down 0.73 percent at $12.19 on the Nasdaq in a day of broadly
bullish trading on Wall Street. The company owns more than 40
gentlemen's clubs and restaurants nationwide.
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer of New York generally
sided with the plaintiffs, saying in a 65-page ruling that the
club exercised so much control over the dancers that the women
were actually employees subject to the club's rules, and could
not make independent decisions about their work.
Rick's Cabaret ordered that dancers not chew gum, dictated
what outfits they wore, when they came to work and which
bathrooms they used on the premises, Engelmayer said.
"After four years of litigation we are thrilled to finally
have had our day in court," said Michelle Drake, an attorney for
the dancers. "We think the ruling makes clear that employers can
not avoid their obligation to pay wages by hoping that somehow
their customers can do it for them."
The judge's ruling follows similar decisions involving strip
club dancers from judges in Kansas, Georgia, Washington D.C. and
Minnesota, who have said that the workers are entitled to
receive minimum wage, overtime and other wage protections.
In April a group of 1,245 dancers at the New York-based
Penthouse Executive Club reached an $8 million preliminary
settlement with the club over unpaid wages; the settlement is
awaiting a judge's approval.
RULING WILL HAVE "NO EFFECT"
Rick's Cabaret had argued that the fees that the dancers got
for lap dances counted as their wages, an argument Engelmayer
did not accept.
"Permitting an employer's minimum wage obligations to be
satisfied by payments directly by customers to its employees
would create intolerable problems of proof," he wrote.
The ruling has "no effect" on Rick's Cabaret's current
practice because it has changed its classification of workers,
said Eric Langan, CEO of Rick's Cabaret International, in a
statement, adding that the company intends to appeal.
"It is hard to imagine how these entertainers should be paid
at the minimum wage, which would amount to a fraction of the
$1,000 or more that some of them acknowledged they earned in a
single night," Langan said.
Representing the company, Jeffrey Kimmel of law firm Meister
Seelig & Fein LLP, said in a statement: "We disagree with the
decision and intend to appeal."
He said the company plans to move the class be decertified.
"Additionally there are significant remaining issues that
were not addressed on these motions, including whether the
substantial amounts earned by the plaintiffs can be deemed wages
under New York state law and therefore be applied against any
claimed minimum wage obligations," he said.
The case is Sabrina Hart et al v. Rick's Cabaret
International Inc., No. 09cv3043, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York.
For plaintiffs Sabrina Hart et al: E. Michelle Drake, Paul
Lukas, Anna Prakash, Donald Nichols, Steven Smith and Rebekah
Bailey of Nichols Kaster.
For defendants Rick Cabaret International et al: Jeffrey
Kimmel and Howard Davis of Meister Seelig & Fein.