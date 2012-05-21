* Two Calif. refineries to vote on contract this week
* Anacortes fourth Tesoro refinery to OK deal.
HOUSTON May 21 Union-represented workers at
Tesoro's Corp's 120,000 barrel-per-day Anacortes,
Washington, refinery have approved a new three-year contract
with the company, ending the threat of a strike, the United
Steelworkers union (USW) said on Monday.
The margin of victory among the 185 USW members at the
refinery was not disclosed and a Steelworkers spokeswoman said
the union did not plan a statement about the vote.
A Tesoro spokeswoman said the company continues to negotiate
with USW members at two California refineries.
"We are pleased with this outcome (at Anacortes)," said
Tesoro's Tina Barbee. "This is the fourth of our refineries to
vote for ratification of our offer. We continue to bargain in
good faith at our Los Angeles and Martinez, California,
refineries, and look forward to ratification of all agreements."
The USW and U.S. refiners including Tesoro reached agreement
on national issues like hourly wages in late January, but four
of the company's refineries had been unable to hammer out final
contracts with USW locals.
The sticking point has been Tesoro's desire to be able to
change the terms of benefits offered to employees, according to
USW representatives. Tesoro has declined to discuss details of
the talks.
Workers at Anacortes and Tesoro refineries in Mandan, North
Dakota, as well as Los Angeles and Martinez, California, had
voted in April and May to authorize a strike if union leaders
failed to reach an agreement.
After negotiations between Tesoro and USW International Vice
President Gary Beevers, the company agreed not to change
benefits before talks begin on a new three-year contract in late
2014, according to the Anacortes USW local website.
In addition to the agreement on benefits, the contract
includes an 8.5 percent increase over three years in the average
base pay of $33.85 per hour.
The Tesoro refineries in Los Angeles and Martinez are
scheduled to vote this week on the contract.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall)