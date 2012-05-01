HOUSTON May 1 Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp is prepared to continue operating refineries in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington state and North Dakota in the event of a strike by United Steelworkers union members, Tesoro President and Chief Executive Gregory Goff said in an interview on Tuesday.

The company's 166,000 barrel per day San Francisco Bay refinery in Martinez, California, would temporarily reduce operations to a refined products terminal while replacement workers are trained, Goff said.

The refinery would resume normal operations when that training was completed.

"We've put forward a fair and competitive offer that has been accepted at our Kapolei (Hawaii) and Salt Lake City refineries," Goff said. "We remain optimistic we'll reach agreement with the USW." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)