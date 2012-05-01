ANALYSIS-King of cost cuts, Pouyanne readies Total for new growth era
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 14 When Patrick Pouyanne took over as the head of Total's loss-making refinery division in 2011, he demanded a breakdown of costs for every single unit.
HOUSTON May 1 Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp is prepared to continue operating refineries in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington state and North Dakota in the event of a strike by United Steelworkers union members, Tesoro President and Chief Executive Gregory Goff said in an interview on Tuesday.
The company's 166,000 barrel per day San Francisco Bay refinery in Martinez, California, would temporarily reduce operations to a refined products terminal while replacement workers are trained, Goff said.
The refinery would resume normal operations when that training was completed.
"We've put forward a fair and competitive offer that has been accepted at our Kapolei (Hawaii) and Salt Lake City refineries," Goff said. "We remain optimistic we'll reach agreement with the USW." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 14 When Patrick Pouyanne took over as the head of Total's loss-making refinery division in 2011, he demanded a breakdown of costs for every single unit.
* But rising U.S. shale output caps market (Adds Brent/dollar correlation, comment, updates prices)
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.