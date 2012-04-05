* Talks continue with USW at 4 Tesoro refineries
* L.A., Washington, Utah workers vote to OK strike
* Hawaii, Utah Tesoro refinery workers OK pact
HOUSTON, April 5 Workers at Tesoro Corp's
58,000 barrel per day (bpd) Mandan, North Dakota,
refinery joined workers at two other of the company's refineries
by giving local union leaders authority to call a strike, the
United Steelworkers union (USW) said on Thursday.
The vote, taken on Wednesday night, does not mean workers at
the Mandan or other refineries will walk off their jobs.
"If the company continues to refuse to put forward an offer
that our membership can find acceptable, we will have to
consider using our authority to call a strike," said Javier
Montoya, president of the Mandan USW local.
A Tesoro spokeswoman said the independent western U.S.
refiner would continue talks with the union.
"We continue to work toward ratification at each of our
remaining USW-represented Tesoro locations," said Tesoro
spokeswoman Tina Barbee.
Workers at Tesoro's 120,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, and
166,000 bpd Martinez, California, refineries have already voted
to authorize their local union leaders to call a work stoppage
if negotiations fail.
USW members at Tesoro's 93,500 bpd Kapolei, Hawaii, and
57,500 bpd Salt Lake City refineries have voted to accept the
company's contract proposals.
Negotiations are also continuing at Tesoro's 97,000 bpd Los
Angeles Refinery in Wilmington, California.
USW officials have said Tesoro has made changes in the
current contract without first negotiating with the union.
Also, the USW is seeking greater safety protections for
workers at Tesoro's plants.
An April 2010 explosion at Tesoro's Anacortes refinery
claimed the lives of seven workers. A Washington state
investigation of the blast faulted Tesoro's maintenance of
equipment at the refinery. Tesoro has challenged those findings.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba)