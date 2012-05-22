* Union assesses next step; no strike called
* Company plans to meet with USW
HOUSTON May 22 Workers at Tesoro Corp's
largest U.S. refinery rejected a contract offer from the
company, union and company representatives said on Tuesday
Members of the United Steelworkers (USW) local at the
166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in
Martinez, California, were assessing their next step after
rejecting the contract in a Monday night vote, said local
Secretary-Treasurer Jeff Clark.
"Given what's happened with benefits in the past, combined
with what's in this package, the membership decided to vote
against it," Clark said.
The USW has not issued a strike notice to the company, Clark
said.
A Tesoro spokeswoman said the company planned to meet with
the union's leadership to discuss the vote.
"We are disappointed with the rejection of our competitive
and fair offer," said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee. "We
intend to speak with the local representatives to learn more
about the outcome."
USW-represented workers at four Tesoro refineries, including
Martinez, voted in March and April to authorize a strike if an
agreement could not be reached with the company.
Since those votes, further negotiations have taken place and
workers at Tesoro's Mandan, North Dakota, and Anacortes,
Washington, refineries voted to accept contract offers from the
company. Workers at the Los Angeles refinery are scheduled to
vote on the contract later this week.
Disagreements have arisen between Tesoro workers and
management due to unilateral changes in benefits the company
made under the current contract, according to union
representatives. Tesoro has declined to discuss the details of
contract proposals to the USW.
The current contract formally expired on Jan 31, but has
been extended to provide time for negotiations.
The new contract will provide an 8.5-percent increase over
three years in hourly pay, which averages $33.85.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)