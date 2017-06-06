(Adds more details from Labor Department officials)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Labor Department
said on Tuesday it is stepping up efforts to root out potential
fraud in its visa programs for foreign workers, a move that will
include increases in both civil investigations as well as
criminal referrals.
The announcement by Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta follows
President Donald Trump in April ordering a review of the U.S.
visa program as part of his "America First" campaign pledge.
The April executive order specifically entailed a review of
the H-1B visa program, which is routinely used by technology
firms like Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Cognizant
Technology Solutions Corp and Infosys Ltd to
bring skilled foreign workers, such as engineers, to jobs in the
United States.
Critics of the program, including Trump senior adviser
Stephen Miller, have argued the laws governing these visas are
lax and make it too easy for companies to replace U.S. workers
with less-expensive foreign labor.
The U.S. Labor Department and Department of Homeland
Security each play a role in reviewing the applications for
foreign guest workers.
In April, Homeland Security said it was planning to take
steps as well to prevent fraud in the H-1B visa program.
Labor Department officials said Tuesday the increased
enforcement efforts will involve all of the foreign visa worker
programs, including H-2A and H-2B visas.
Those steps include directing the department's wage and
hour division to "use all its tools" to conduct civil probes,
ramping up criminal referrals to the department's inspector
general and instructing the employment and training office to
propose changes to the H-1B labor condition application that
companies file when they seek to hire foreign skilled guest
workers.
“Entities who engage in visa program fraud and abuse are
breaking our laws and are harming American workers," Acosta said
in a statement.
A senior Labor Department official acknowledged there are
legal limitations in the department's authority over H-1B visas.
Exemptions in the law, for instance, allow companies to skirt
requirements to protect American workers, and the department's
authority to investigate is restricted.
The official said the department was looking into whether to
ask Congress to amend the law.
A bill introduced earlier this year by Republican Senator
Charles Grassley of Iowa and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of
Illinois would give the department more powers to go after H-1B
violators.
