By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Nov 5 Millions of ladybugs
are invading homes and businesses in parts of the U.S. eastern
seaboard and Gulf Coast this fall, causing headaches for
residents who are fighting the invasion with vacuum cleaners
that suck up the insects.
While harmless to humans, masses of the multi-colored
invaders are a nuisance as they slip indoors through cracks
around doors and windows. Plus they can stain curtains,
upholstery and walls if squashed.
A spike in the ladybug population is typical this time of
year as they fly out of the farm fields where they help control
other insects and seek a warm place to spend the winter.
A mild winter followed by a rainy spring in the east and
south created the perfect environment for the species, known as
the multicolored Asian lady beetle, to flourish in
larger-than-usual numbers in some areas, said David Cook, an
entomologist for the University of Tennessee and an extension
agent in Nashville.
"It was a perfect insect storm," he said. "They're cute, but
no one wants a lot of cute."
The swarms have been particularly bad in the South. In
Alabama, Walter Harris said he found a couple hundred of the
critters swarming the front door of his house last week, and he
knew better than to squash them.
"If you do that, they'll stain real bad," said Harris,
coordinator for the county extension office in Huntsville. "The
only thing you can do is vacuum them up."
The ladybugs, which have black spots and wing covers that
vary in color from red-orange to yellow or tan, gravitate to
heated homes and light-colored walls, Cook said.
While they are not harmful, he said people looking to avoid
the nuisance should check the weather stripping and insulation
of their homes, particularly if they live near wooded areas.
Cook called the beetles a "major problem" in Tennessee, but
an insect expert in North Carolina said big swarms of ladybugs
in that state were not widespread so far this year.
"We've had a few areas with high populations, but you could
go even a mile or two away and not see them," said Michael
Waldvogel, an extension entomology specialist at North Carolina
State University. "So much depends on surroundings and where the
ladybugs were finding prey."
The invasion should be repelled in a few weeks by the onset
of cooler weather and a few freezes. Typical patterns in the
ladybugs' food supply, mainly aphids, also mean the population
will be much smaller next year, Cook said.
"But I'm afraid for a few weeks, it's going to be annoying
for some people," he said.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Bob Burgdorfer)