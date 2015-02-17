Feb 16 Lady Gaga and her longtime boyfriend, actor Taylor Kinney, have become engaged, the singer said on social media on Monday.

"He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES!" Lady Gaga, 28, said on Instagram, displaying a photo of a heart-shaped ring.

She and Kinney, 33, have been dating for about four years, according to People magazine.

Lady Gaga, whose hits include "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance," recently won a Grammy Award for her album "Cheek to Cheek" with veteran singer Tony Bennett.

Kinney stars in the NBC series "Chicago Fire."

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)