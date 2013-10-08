MINNEAPOLIS Oct 8 A 9-year-old boy who passed
through security at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
and caught a flight to Las Vegas without a ticket had previously
gained entry to a water park without a ticket and stolen a car,
a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The apparent ease with which the boy, who is from
Minneapolis, was able to get through security and onto a flight
on Thursday raised questions about airport and airline security.
The boy is the son of a woman who works at the airport and
county child-protection staff have reviewed his family situation
four times since December, according to an email from Janine
Moore, area director of Hennepin County's Human Services and
Public Health Department, which was obtained by the Minneapolis
Star-Tribune newspaper.
Moore could not immediately be reached by Reuters on Tuesday
for comment on the email, which the newspaper said was written
on Monday and sent marked as private to county administrators
and board members. Moore's email did not identify the boy.
The boy was able to get through security at the airport on
Thursday morning without a boarding pass and get on a Delta Air
Lines flight to Las Vegas. His status was not discovered by
flight crew until the airplane was in flight, authorities say.
Las Vegas police took the boy into custody when the airplane
landed and the incident is under review by the Transportation
Security Administration and Delta.
The boy rode to the airport Wednesday on the light rail
system that runs from downtown, took a bag from a luggage
carousel and went to an airport restaurant where he ate and then
left the bag and an unpaid check, said Patrick Hogan, a
spokesman from the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.
Hogan said the boy would not face charges on the incidents
because of his age.
According to Moore's email, the boy had a history of taking
the light rail without his parents to a suburb near the airport,
where he would blend in with a large family to get into a water
park.
Moore wrote in the email that the boy stole a car two weeks
ago and was arrested on a highway, the newspaper said. The
newspaper says her email does not mention where he was arrested
or whether he was driving at the time.