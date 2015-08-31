WASHINGTON Aug 31 The U.S. military has
deployed two MQ-1 Predator reconnaissance drones and 70 airmen
to Latvia on a training mission as part of U.S. efforts to
reassure European allies the United States is committed to their
security, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The deployment of the MQ-1 Predators to Lielvarde Air Base
in Latvia over the weekend was the first time the U.S. military
has sent a detachment of drones to Latvia to participate in
partner training, said Navy Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon
spokesman.
The United States has stepped up partner training
deployments to NATO allies in Eastern Europe since Russia last
year seized and annexed the Crimean region of Ukraine, raising
concerns that Moscow next might target a member of the Western
alliance.
"This temporary deployment of aircraft and personnel ...
will test the unit's ability to forward deploy RPAs (remotely
piloted aircraft) and conduct air operations in an effort to
help assure our Latvian allies, NATO allies and European
partners of our commitment to regional security and stability,"
the U.S. European Command said in a statement.
Davis said the deployment of the airmen, members of the
147th Reconnaissance Wing of the Texas Air National Guard, was
funded by the European Reassurance Initiative, which aims to
beef up U.S. military training with European partners.
