By Sam N. Adams
| NEW YORK, N.Y.
NEW YORK, N.Y. Nov 13 A dozen members of a
Brooklyn family were among 15 people charged in New York federal
court Thursday with being part of a conspiracy to inflate their
incomes to obtain $20 million in real estate loans and
understate it to the government for welfare benefits.
Real estate developer Irving Rubin, his wife, three brothers
and two sons, among others, were accused by the U.S. Attorney's
Office in Manhattan of a "prince or pauper" scheme.
According to the indictment, the defendants misrepresented
their income and assets to acquire $20 million in loans for
properties in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Monroe, New York since
2004 and defrauded the government of $700,000 in food stamps and
other welfare benefits.
Thirteen of the defendants were arrested Thursday in a
coordinated action across at least three properties in Brooklyn,
the government said.
The 21 charges also include bank fraud and aggravated
identity theft. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New
York Preet Bharara said that the defendants alternately played
the parts of prince or pauper, depending on which scam was being
perpetrated.
Yehuda and Rachel Rubin, for example, allegedly claimed a
total income of $180 per month to receive government benefits.
But when they applied for loans amounting to over $1 million
dollars, they reported total income of $31,000 per month.
Samuel Rubin is accused of receiving over $7 million in
loans by claiming to make $350,000 annually, despite obtaining
welfare benefits with a claimed income of about $20,000 per
year.
The majority of those loans were never repaid, authorities
said.
Real estate lawyer Martin Kofman was also indicted for
facilitating the fraudulent loan applications and distributing
the money to the other members of the conspiracy. Appraiser
Pinchus Glauber allegedly inflated property values to help the
defendants qualify for further loans.
FBI Assistant Director George Venizelos said he hoped that
the charges "remind those who poke holes in our government
safety net and exploit gaps in the mortgage and banking sectors
that they will face the errors of their ways."
The prosecution is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's
Office's White Plains Division.
(Reporting By Sam Adams; Editing by Ted Botha and Cynthia
Osterman)