* Records of eight Banco Pichincha accounts sought
* Bank alleged to be conduit for 'illicit payments'
* Chevron sentenced to pay $18 billion for damages
* Chevron alleges scheme to obtain 'corrupt judgment'
By David Adams
MIAMI, May 4 Chevron Corp went to federal court
in Miami on Friday seeking to force an Ecuadorean bank to
release records of alleged bribes the company says were paid to
an independent expert in a multi-billion dol lar en vironmental
lawsuit against the oil company.
The company is seeking records of eight bank accounts at the
Banco Pichincha, an Ecuadorean bank with a branch in Miami that
Chevron says was a conduit for $360,000 in "illicit
payments" to the independent expert, Richard Cabrera.
Cabrera was appointed by a court in Ecuador to examine oil
exploration pits environmental groups say caused massive
pollution to the surrounding rain forest and sickened indigenous
residents. Chevron was sentenced by a court in Ecuador to pay
$18 billion for environmental damages.
"What we are seeking is a little sunshine," Andrea Neuman, a
lawyer for Chevron told U.S. District Court Judge William
Turnoff. "We need to know what this money was used for."
Chevron alleges that recent court-ordered discovery of
documents have turned up "significant evidence of fraud and
collusion" in the case.
"Evidence already obtained by Chevron shows that these
accounts were likely used to secretly pay the supposedly
independent court-appointed expert Richard Cabrera in
furtherance of the plaintiffs' scheme to obtain a corrupt
judgment against Chevron," said Chevron Corp spokesman Kent
Robertson.
A lawyer for the bank argued that the request, if granted,
would violate banking confidentiality laws in Ecuador and could
result in the bank facing civil and criminal penalties. "They
are asking the bank to violate the laws in Ecuador," said
Clinton Losego, a lawyer for Pichincha.
Chevron is engaged in a desperate fishing expedition in a
bid to avoid having to pay t o compensate indigenous peoples for
environmental damages, sa id Karen Hinton, a spokeswoman for the
Amazon Defense Coalition, representing the plaintiffs.
"We won an $18 billion judgment against Chevron for massive
oil contamination and are preparing to enforce it," said Hinton.
"This latest court action is nothing more than 11th hour
hysteria by a company that has tried and will try every
imaginable legal maneuver money can buy to deny justice to
suffering people in the Ecuadorian rainforest."
There was nothing unusual about the payments to Cabrera, she
said, explaining that the court ordered both the plaintiffs and
Chevron to cover the costs of the independent expert's work.
"Chevron was supposed to pay him as well, but they boycotted
the process. Now they are trying to make something out of
nothing," she said.
The strands of litigation in the case have multiplied in the
past three years. Chevron has brought the matter before an
international tribunal, claiming Ecuador violated a trade treaty
with the United States by not guaranteeing a fair trial for the
company.
According to a quarterly financial filing by Chevron on
Thursday, the tribunal decided last month it would hear by late
November about the late-1990s settlement and release agreements
between Texaco and Ecuador over the rainforest pollution, with
the remaining issues to be heard later.
The original suit was between Ecuador and Texaco Inc.
Chevron acquired Texaco for about $39 billion in 2001.
(Additional reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco;
editing by Todd Eastham)