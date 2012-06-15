NEW ORLEANS, June 14 A U.S. jury ruled on Thursday in favor of actor Kevin Costner in a lawsuit in which fellow actor Stephen Baldwin accused him of cheating in a multimillion-dollar deal to sell oil cleanup devices to BP Plc after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

The federal lawsuit brought against Costner by Baldwin and business partner Spyridon C. Contogouris claimed Costner cheated them by hiding details of a deal with BP before they sold their stake in the company marketing the oil-cleaning devices.

"The bigger celebrity won," said plaintiffs' attorney James Cobb. (Reporting by Leslie Snadowsky; Editing by Chris Baltimore)