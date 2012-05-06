By Dave Warner
PHILADELPHIA May 6 A maritime law cap on
liability should not apply in the case of two Hungarian students
who died visiting Philadelphia when a barge struck their tourist
Duck Boat, lawyers for their parents said on Sunday.
Szabolcs Prem, 20, and fellow student Dora Schwendtner, 16,
drowned in the Delaware River in July 2010, after the collision
between the two boats, which occurred in full view of
Philadelphia's bustling Center City.
Thirty-five other passengers on the duck boat survived. A
duck boat is an amphibious vehicle, popular for tours in many
cities, that can drive on city streets and plunge into water.
The victims' parents spoke to reporters ahead of a federal
trial opening on Monday to determine whether the boat companies,
Ride the Ducks and K-Sea Transportation Partners, which operated
a tugboat that was pushing the barge, can claim federal maritime
liability limits.
"There is still no peace in our hearts, nor an end to this
nightmare," said Sandor Prem, the father of Szabolcs, who went
by the nickname Szeb.
A statement by the Philadelphia law firm that represents the
families of the two students said that, under maritime law, the
companies are claiming their liability in the accident would be
limited to $150,000 for Ride the Ducks and $1.65 million for
K-Sea. The law would limit damages to the values of the boats,
attorneys for the families said.
A spokesman for Ride the Ducks said his firm does not
comment on pending litigation, and a representative for K-Sea,
which has changed its name to Kirby Offshore Marine following an
acquisition, declined to comment.
Robert Mongeluzzi, a lawyer representing the families, said
if they are successful in defeating the maritime law limits on
damages, then the case would return to Pennsylvania state
courts. He said it could take years before the case is resolved.
One of the legal issues in the case already has been
decided. The operator of the tugboat, Matthew Devlin, 35, was
sentenced last November to a year and a day in prison after
pleading guilty to a federal criminal misconduct charge that is
the maritime equivalent to involuntary manslaughter.
Prosecutors said Devlin was distracted by repeated telephone
calls from his wife about their son's health, and that he was in
the tugboat's lower wheelhouse where visibility was limited.
"We still suffer," said Peter Schwendtner, the father of the
16-year-old Hungarian girl, Dora, who was his only child.
"And we still cannot believe that there is still such low
regard for the lives of those lost before the prime of their
lives," he said.
Prem said that he would like to see officials from the
companies jailed. He acknowledged that will not happen, but said
that he wanted to teach the companies a lesson.
"There have to be rules if there is to be justice," he said.
