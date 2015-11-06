Nov 6 Animal rights activists have sued the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services, seeking the release of
data about elephants and tuberculosis because of the risk that
the animals could spread the potentially deadly disease to other
elephants as well as humans.
The lawsuit, filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of
Animals (PETA) on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia, seeks records under the Freedom of
Information Act (FOIA) from the HHS's Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding TB in elephants.
The animal rights group said in the lawsuit that the disease
could spread to people and "reach epidemic proportions unless it
is adequately addressed."
Symptoms of tuberculosis, which can be fatal if not treated
properly, include fever, night sweats, coughing up blood and
weight loss, according to the CDC website. Once the leading
cause of death in the United States, TB is spread through the
air by coughing or close contact.
CDC officials did not have an immediate comment on the
lawsuit.
PETA officials said they filed the lawsuit partly because on
Oct. 16 the U.S. Department of Agriculture put out a statement
making testing of elephants for TB voluntary on the federal
level, a move the group criticized as opening the public to risk
and exposing other elephants to potential disease.
PETA said in its lawsuit that elephants carry the human
strain of TB and the disease is "highly transmissible" between
humans and the animals. The animal rights group said the
traveling nature due to circuses of many U.S. elephants,
especially of the Asian variety, puts them in close contact with
people.
PETA said the CDC was "unreasonably withholding records" and
asked the court to declare the federal agency's failure to
comply with the FOIA request unlawful, according to the lawsuit.
PETA is asking the court to order the production of the
requested information without delay.
PETA said it wants the CDC documents from Jan. 1, 2011 until
the date the request is processed to see how that agency is
addressing the risk of the spread of TB among elephants and the
risk of further contagion with humans.
