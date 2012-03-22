March 21 A contractor hired by the city of San
Diego made confidential police files accessible to people
outside the United States, although the company promised to use
only U.S. employees for its work with the city, according to a
whistleblower lawsuit.
The case, filed in a California state court in November, was
unsealed last week, said Matthew Borden, an attorney for the
whistleblower. Borden provided a copy of the complaint to
Reuters on Wednesday.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the city, and
whistleblower Todd Dominguez can claim a portion of any
recovery. The city had the option to take over litigating the
case after it was filed, but declined to get involved, Borden
said.
A representative for the San Diego city attorney's office
could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.
Dominguez worked for En Pointe Technologies, which won a
contract to provide information technology help-desk services in
2010. Despite promising the city that it would not delegate work
to foreign entities, En Pointe subcontracted all the work to
Allied Digital Services, a publicly traded company in
India, the lawsuit said.
Some San Diego city leaders had made it clear they wanted
U.S. workers on the contract, partly for security reasons, the
lawsuit said.
En Pointe and Allied could not immediately be reached for
comment after business hours on Wednesday.
According to the lawsuit, En Pointe provided Allied with a
map of the entire police network, which makes the system
vulnerable to disruption. But the lawsuit does not allege any
such disruptions ever occurred.
The case in Superior Court for the State of California,
County of San Diego is City of San Diego ex rel Todd Dominguez,
qui tam plaintiff, vs. En Pointe Technologies Inc., Allied
Digital Services, Ltd. and Allied Digital Services LLC, case
number 37-2011-100936.
(Reporting By Dan Levine in San Francisco; Additional reporting
by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)