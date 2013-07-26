* Court rules Texas, Wyoming did not have standing to sue
* Adds to EPA's strong record of fending off challenges
* Ruling seen strengthening EPA as it implements climate
plan
* Texas environment commission says ruling "disappointing"
(Adds comment from Texas Commission on Environmental Quality,
paragraphs 11-12)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, July 26 A federal appeals court on
Friday rejected a legal challenge by Texas and Wyoming to the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's efforts to curb
greenhouse gas emissions.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 vote, said the states and
various industry groups did not have standing to sue because
they could not show that they had suffered an injury or that a
ruling throwing out the EPA plan would benefit them.
The decision comes after the same court upheld the EPA's
first wave of greenhouse gas regulations in 2012, and is another
win for the EPA, which has a strong track record in the courts
in challenges to its rules, particularly those targeting
greenhouse gas emissions.
"The states and industry groups trying to block EPA from
curbing carbon pollution under the Clean Air Act are on a long
losing streak," said David Doniger, climate policy director for
the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Friday's decision concerned a challenge to the EPA's efforts
to make states include carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases
when they issue permits to industrial facilities setting limits
on various types of pollution they emit.
Under the Clean Air Act, states have a cooperative
relationship with the EPA in regulating air pollution.
Texas and Wyoming objected in part to the tight deadlines
the EPA imposed on them for coming up with new regulations to
include greenhouse gases. The agency said in December 2010 that
it would have to intervene, effectively taking over the issuing
of greenhouse gas permits in the affected states, because the
states had failed to act.
Texas in particular regularly fights the EPA over regulatory
actions. Greg Abbott, the Republican attorney general now
running for governor, has been an outspoken critic of the Obama
administration and the EPA.
In Friday's decision, Judge Judith Rogers said the states
had failed to show how voiding the rules in question would
"redress their purported injuries."
Without the states updating their permitting programs,
"construction of a major emitting facility could not proceed,"
Rogers said, adding that the Clean Air Act is clear that states
have to issue permits "for each pollutant subject to regulation
under the act."
STATES COULD DRAG HEELS
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality called the
ruling "disappointing" and said it will consider future action.
"The EPA has effectively re-written the Clean Air Act to
impose its new standards, imposed severely restrictive timelines
on the states to implement its new requirements, and then
twisted the Act to immediately impose its agenda on Texas," TCEQ
Chairman Bryan Shaw said in an emailed statement.
In a landmark 2007 ruling, the Supreme Court said carbon
dioxide was a pollutant that could be regulated under the Clean
Air Act.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote a dissenting opinion to the
latest case, saying states should have been able to use their
old regulatory schemes, which do not take into account
greenhouse gases, until they had time to update them.
In other notable rulings in recent years, the Supreme Court
has upheld the EPA's authority to use the Clean Air Act to
regulate greenhouse gas emissions in two high-profile cases,
while the D.C. Circuit has turned away at least four challenges.
Frank O'Donnell, president of the non-profit group Clean Air
Watch, said Friday's ruling strengthens the hand of the EPA as
it starts to implement President Barack Obama's climate action
plan. Obama in June directed the agency to write rules to curb
carbon emissions from the country's fleet of existing power
plants.
But O'Donnell said Texas and other states opposed to federal
environmental regulations are likely to drag their heels when
forced to comply with EPA timelines.
"I predict they will be late filing their plans, due in 2016
under the scenario the president set forth, and will dare the
federal government to intervene," O'Donnell said.
Texas has sued the EPA many times, most recently in a bid to
challenge a practice in which environmental groups sue the
agency to force it to issue or speed up regulations.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Valerie
Volcovici; Editing by Ros Krasny, Vicki Allen, Bill Trott and
Eric Beech)