UPDATE 5-Oil advances on talk of extension to OPEC cuts, inventories weigh
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Adds Commerzbank comment, updates prices)
JERUSALEM, June 18 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday Iran's economy remained in a state of distress due to sanctions over its nuclear programme and that any temporary relief the country has been granted was outweighed by losses in oil sales.
"Iran is losing a significant amount in oil sales alone from the sanctions that remain in place, more than the value of the temporary relief," Lew said in a speech in Jerusalem.
"As we approach the last month of the agreed upon period for negotiations, Iran's economy remains in a state of distress that brought the government to the negotiating table in the first place," he said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Adds Commerzbank comment, updates prices)
DAR ES SALAAM, March 21 Symbion Power is seeking $561 million from Tanzania's state power supplier TANESCO via international mediation, accusing it of breach of contract, the U.S. firm said on Tuesday.
BENGHAZI, Libya/TUNIS March 20 An eastern Libyan force says it will investigate abuses by its troops, after images showing the public display of corpses and allegations of summary killings surfaced following the end of a siege in Benghazi last week.