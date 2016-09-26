NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mother
of a transgender boy filed a lawsuit against a U.S. hospital on
Monday claiming its medical staff repeatedly addressed her son -
who later committed suicide - as a girl.
In the landmark case, Katharine Prescott argues the Rady
Children's Hospital-San Diego (RCHSD) in California
discriminated against her transgender son based on his sex.
The civil complaint filed in a federal court in the state of
California comes amid a raging debate in the United States about
the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT)
community.
The 14-year-old transgender boy, Kyler Prescott, committed
suicide about five weeks after staying at the hospital in 2015
where he was treated for having suicidal thoughts and
self-inflicted wounds.
The suit claims the hospital violated anti-discrimination
provisions in federal and state laws, including the Affordable
Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
The plaintiff's attorney, Alison Pennington, with the
Oakland-based Transgender Law Center, said she believed it was
the first case to claim an underage transgender person had
suffered sex-based discrimination under the Affordable Care Act.
Less than half a dozen similar suits have claimed
discrimination against adult transgender people since the law
was enacted in 2010, she said.
In a telephone interview, the mother said filing the lawsuit
was painful, but she hoped it would ensure no other parents or
child go through the same ordeal.
"I believed that they would be able to help him feel
better," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"They really just made things worse."
According to the suit, RCHSD said on its website that it was
competent in caring for transgender children and teens.
But the complaint claims that the hospital's nursing and
other staff "repeatedly addressed and referred to Kyler as a
girl, using feminine pronouns".
The transgender boy, who had legally changed his name and
gender, subsequently called his experience at the hospital
"horrible", the complaint said.
A spokesman for RCHSD said that while he could not comment
on pending legal matters, "any allegations of wrongdoing,
including discrimination, are investigated thoroughly and
followed up on".
Court documents did not list a defense attorney.
The Affordable Care Act is the first federal healthcare law
to explicitly ban discrimination against transgender people,
said Dru Levasseur, a spokesman at Lambda Legal, a New York
City-based LGBT rights group.
A ruling by a Minnesota federal court last year became the
first to recognize discrimination against a transgender person
under the healthcare law, Levasseur said.
The mother is seeking damages and restitution, as well as an
injunction that would force the hospital to institute policies
preventing the discrimination of transgender youth based on sex.
In 2011, the National Transgender Discrimination Survey
found that 41 percent of transgender and gender non-conforming
U.S. respondents said they had attempted suicide.
