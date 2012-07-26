* U.S. risk council looking for other types of manipulation
* Not yet known whether Citi, JPMorgan, BofA rigged
rate-Geithner
(Adds lawmaker comments, detail on U.S. risk council)
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, July 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that the Federal Reserve Bank
of New York did not encourage banks to misrepresent their
borrowing costs when setting the key benchmark interest rate
Libor when he was the head of the regional Fed bank in 2008.
Geithner, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and U.K. banking
authorities have come under fire for not doing enough to fix
problems with Libor, a rate which is used for $550 trillion of
interest rate derivatives contracts and influences rates on a
wide array of consumer products such as mortgages and credit
cards.
In his second day of testimony to Congress, Geithner
reiterated that when he was New York Fed president he told U.S.
regulators about the rate manipulation and made recommendations
to fix Libor to authorities in Britain where the interest rate
is set.
When asked by a Senate Banking Committee lawmaker if the New
York Fed turned a blind eye to banks' misrepresentations or if
he was aware of any other regulator condoning bankers' behavior,
Geithner said "absolutely not."
More than a dozen global banks are under investigation over
whether they manipulated the Libor rate in an attempt to make
profits or hide weaknesses. Some critics have suggested British
regulators not only knew banks were under reporting their
borrowing costs but may have encouraged the practice to protect
the financial system during the 2007-09 credit crisis.
So far, Barclays is the only bank that has been
fined by U.S. and U.K. authorities for manipulating the rate.
The Bank of England's deputy governor, Paul Tucker, was
ensnared in the scandal when Barclays released notes suggesting
Tucker may have condoned the rigging. Tucker has denied the
allegations.
At the hearing, Geithner said he did not know whether the
three U.S. banks that help set Libor - Citigroup, Bank of
America and JPMorgan Chase - manipulated the
rate. Some 16 major banks contribute to setting the key
interbank lending rate, which is overseen by a private banking
group the British Bankers' Association.
U.S. ACTION
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which includes
every major U.S. financial regulator, is examining other
survey-based measures of financial prices and interest rates for
manipulation, Geithner said.
The Treasury Secretary added that the powerful financial
supervisor, which he chairs, will also need to take a careful
look at other parts of the financial system where the market
relies on a private entity composed of private firms that has
some quasi-regulatory role.
"Have to be careful to make sure that the system is not
relying on associations of private firms that leave us
vulnerable to the kinds of things we have seen," Geithner said.
At the congressional hearing, Senate Banking Committee
members were gentler than their counterparts in the House of
Representatives, where some Republicans accused Geithner of
dropping the ball.
Republican Senators, however, wanted to know why Geithner
did not use his influence as New York Fed chief and then as
Treasury Secretary to sound a louder alarm bell on Libor.
"You were aware of this in early 2008 and for the last four
years you never used the bully pulpit to warn the American
people," said Republican Senator Pat Toomey.
Geithner said he did what he felt was the most effective way
to get to the heart of the problem. "There are some problems
that you can address by talking about them, but I am of the view
that it is better to act on these things and that is what we
tried to do," he said.
Congress has been zeroing in on what Geithner knew and when
and whether he acted appropriately. Geithner has said he
believed he first heard about the rigging in 2008 and then acted
quickly after that point. Documents released by the New York Fed
showed that Barclays told Fed analysts about possible problems
with the low Libor rates as early as August 2007.
