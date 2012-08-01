WASHINGTON Aug 1 A U.S. senator on Wednesday
asked the New York Federal Reserve to explain further the
actions it took to address possible manipulation by big banks of
the Libor benchmark interest rate.
Democrat Sherrod Brown, who sits on the Senate committee
that oversees the Fed, questioned Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's assertions that he had no authority to address
rigging problems with the key inter-bank lending rate.
In light of the Fed's past claims to strong expertise and
authority to oversee the largest U.S. banks, "it is difficult to
accept the argument that the Fed has no authority to address
this problem," Brown said in a letter Wednesday to the New York
Fed's president and director of bank supervision.
The Fed oversees large banks, including the U.S. branches of
foreign banks such as Barclays Plc, which paid a record
fine to settle charges that it manipulated the London Interbank
Offered Rate.
Brown said the Fed clearly has policies requiring banks to
have effective controls and said in spite of these policies "it
appears that Barclays escaped any meaningful supervision over
its U.S. activities."
In his letter, Brown asked whether the New York Fed
investigated Barclays' systems and controls when it found out in
2008 that Libor was subject to manipulation.
The House Financial Services Committee is waiting for the
New York Fed to hand over communications going back to August
2007 with the banks that help set Libor.
The regional Fed bank already disclosed documents that
showed Barclays warned Fed staffers of abnormally low rates as
early as 2007 and in 2008 admitted that the bank was
underreporting rates.
The New York Fed had no comment.
