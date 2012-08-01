WASHINGTON Aug 1 A U.S. senator on Wednesday asked the New York Federal Reserve to explain further the actions it took to address possible manipulation by big banks of the Libor benchmark interest rate.

Democrat Sherrod Brown, who sits on the Senate committee that oversees the Fed, questioned Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's assertions that he had no authority to address rigging problems with the key inter-bank lending rate.

In light of the Fed's past claims to strong expertise and authority to oversee the largest U.S. banks, "it is difficult to accept the argument that the Fed has no authority to address this problem," Brown said in a letter Wednesday to the New York Fed's president and director of bank supervision.

The Fed oversees large banks, including the U.S. branches of foreign banks such as Barclays Plc, which paid a record fine to settle charges that it manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Brown said the Fed clearly has policies requiring banks to have effective controls and said in spite of these policies "it appears that Barclays escaped any meaningful supervision over its U.S. activities."

In his letter, Brown asked whether the New York Fed investigated Barclays' systems and controls when it found out in 2008 that Libor was subject to manipulation.

The House Financial Services Committee is waiting for the New York Fed to hand over communications going back to August 2007 with the banks that help set Libor.

The regional Fed bank already disclosed documents that showed Barclays warned Fed staffers of abnormally low rates as early as 2007 and in 2008 admitted that the bank was underreporting rates.

The New York Fed had no comment. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai, Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Kenneth Barry)