By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 20 A group of global banks and
clearing houses, working with U.S. regulators, said on Friday it
has identified two possible replacements for Libor, the
benchmark interest rate for $160 trillion worth of credit for
everything from home mortgages to corporate loans.
The Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) said that
together with the Federal Reserve it has identified the Fed's
Overnight Bank Funding Rate (OBFR) and the overnight rate on
U.S. Treasury securities pledged as collateral in repurchase, or
repo, transactions as alternatives.
The London Interbank Offered Rate has been in regulators'
cross hairs since its credibility was tarnished by a
rate-rigging scandal emerging from the 2008 financial crisis.
About a dozen global banks collectively have paid tens of
billions of dollars in fines to settle the matter.
ARRC said the two rates it identified as replacements
represent "robust" markets, each with $300 billion worth of
daily trades. Bankers and regulators have raised alarms about
diminishing daily liquidity in the markets for unsecured loans
like Libor, calling into question their reliability as a gauge
for U.S. borrowing costs.
The stakes are large: Libor's benchmark 3-month rate stands
as a reference rate for pricing $160 trillion of loans in the
United States and, together with companion rates in Europe and
Asia, has some $350 trillion of global credit tied to it.
The group proposed a framework to phase in the new reference
rates to minimize disruptions to financial markets. The plan
would allow Libor-linked transactions to exist while the new
benchmarks gain acceptance by dealers and investors.
"The ARRC envisions a paced transition focusing on new
transactions rather than a 'big bang' that would seek to change
existing trades," it said in a reported released on Friday.
ARRC comprises 15 large global banks, which are also
interest rate derivatives dealers along with the Fed, the U.S.
Treasury Department, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
and the New York Fed. Clearing houses such as Bank of New York
Mellon, CME and LCH.Clearnet are also part of the group.
ARRC's effort began in November 2014 and parallels those by
authorities in Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the euro zone.
The committee said it picked OBFR and secured general
collateral lending rates over four others: monetary policy rates
like the fed funds rate; Treasury bill or bond rates; term
overnight index swap (OIS) rates and term-unsecured lending
rates. These others suffer from smaller market sizes, as well as
likely fluctuations in monetary policy framework and issuance.
OBFR, developed by the New York Fed, launched in March and
reflects $300 billion of daily trades. The interest rate on
secured general collateral repurchases, in which banks and
dealers use Treasuries as collateral to borrow from investors,
is of a comparable size.
The Fed and Office of Financial Research are currently
considering producing an index on the Treasury repo rate.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Burns and Meredith
Mazzilli)