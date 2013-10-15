(Adds "alleged" in lead paragraph to make clear he has not been
convicted)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Oct 15 An elite U.S. interrogation
team gave up questioning an alleged al-Qaeda militant who was
snatched in Libya after he stopped eating and drinking
regularly, exacerbating pre-existing health problems, U.S.
officials familiar with the matter said.
One official said that U.S. interrogators had little success
in extracting intelligence from the suspect, known as Abu Anas
al-Liby, before they stopped questioning him while he was
detained on board a U.S. Navy ship.
Al-Liby, whose real name is Nazih al-Ragye, pleaded not
guilty in a federal court in New York on Tuesday to involvement
in the 1998 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Kenya, which killed
more than 200 people.
A Delta Force special team snatched him in Tripoli earlier
this month and he was taken to the USS San Antonio in the
Mediterranean Sea for questioning.
As his health deteriorated, U.S. authorities decided to fly
al-Liby to New York last weekend, where he was taken to a
hospital. After two nights in-patient treatment, he was released
to judicial authorities.
Upon arrival in the United States, al-Liby became subject to
the rules of the civilian American court system. That means he
can no longer be interrogated without being advised of his
constitutional right to avoid incriminating himself.
Last week, U.S. officials said one of the main reasons
commandos staged a risky raid to capture al-Liby was so the
United States could gather intelligence from the former senior
operative of the core al Qaeda organization founded by Osama bin
Laden.
An interagency team created by the administration of
President Barack Obama, the High-Value Detainee Interrogation
Group (HIG) was deployed to the Navy ship.
At the time of his capture, U.S. officials said the plan was
to keep al-Liby on board the ship for weeks so the HIG could
extract as much intelligence as possible about al Qaeda plans,
personnel and operations.
"Why did we get him if not to make him talk," said one U.S.
official, who confirmed that initial indications were that the
interrogation of al-Liby had produced few results.
HEPATITIS C
Officials who asked for anonymity when discussing sensitive
information said that al-Liby, whose family has said he suffered
from Hepatitis C, stopped eating and drinking regularly once on
board the ship.
One U.S. official described al-Liby's fasting as "willful,"
and a second official said he might have been avoiding food and
drink for religious reasons, rather than as a protest. He was
also suffering from other, unspecified health problems.
U.S. officials said al-Liby remained a significant figure in
al Qaeda. He served as a liaison between militant groups in
Libya and North Africa and Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Egyptian
physician who now leads what remains of al Qaeda's core
organization based in Pakistan, U.S. officials say.
In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 al Qaeda attacks on New
York and Washington, the U.S. government offered a $25 million
reward for information leading to al-Liby's capture. Later,
however, the reward was reduced to $5 million.
Some U.S. officials and counter-terrorism experts say the 80
percent drop in the price on his head raised questions about how
big a role he recently played in Qaeda activities.
A former senior CIA analyst, Paul Pillar, said the principal
aim of capturing al-Liby was likely not intelligence gathering.
"The apprehension of al-Liby is not a matter of neutralizing
any current threat but instead of seeing justice done to anyone
involved in any aspect of the bombings of U.S. embassies in
1998," he said.
Last year, a Pentagon counter-terrorism unit, in partnership
with the Library of Congress' Congressional Research Service,
described al-Liby in a report as an "al Qaeda trained
intelligence specialist" who had been tasked by al-Zawahiri to
create and al Qaeda network in Libya.
It added that al-Liby is "most likely involved in al Qaeda
strategic planning and coordination" between what remains of the
group's top leadership and Libyan Islamist militias.
However, U.S. criminal charges against al-Liby relate to an
event which occurred 15 years ago: the al Qaeda bombings of U.S.
embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. Court records indicate U.S.
evidence regarding al-Liby's role in the bombing largely relates
to actions he took 20 years ago.
In the months before Sept. 11, 2001, federal prosecutors in
Manhattan put on trial a handful of suspects indicted and
captured in connection with the 1998 Embassy bombings.
The principal government witness who testified about the
alleged role of al-Liby in the bombing conspiracy was a Moroccan
al Qaeda recruit named L'Houssaine Kerchtou.
Kerchtou, who joined the U.S. witness protection program,
described in court how al-Liby once had instructed al Qaeda
recruits on computer usage at training camps in the
Afghan-Pakistan border region.
According to Kerchtou's testimony, around 1993, Al-Liby was
observed taking pictures of buildings near the American Embassy
in Nairobi which was bombed five years later.
Not long after the picture-taking allegedly occurred,
however, al-Liby and his family moved to Britain, where, in a
raid on his apartment in Manchester in 2000, police found what
was described as a military training manual for militants.
By the time of that raid, however, al-Liby had already left
Britain. Some time after Sept. 11, 2001, he turned up in Iran.
In an interview with the Daily Beast website, relatives claimed
he spent years in prison there, before making his way back to
his native Libya around the time Libyans began an uprising which
ousted longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
(Editing By Alistair Bell)