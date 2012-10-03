WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday vowed to pursue a full and accurate accounting of last month's deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.

"There are continuing questions about what exactly happened in Benghazi on that night three weeks ago. And we will not rest until we answer those questions and until we track down the terrorists who killed our people," Clinton said in an appearance with Kazakhstan's visiting foreign minister.

"The men and women who serve this country as diplomats deserve no less than a full and accurate accounting, wherever that leads, and I am committed to seeking that for them and for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation."