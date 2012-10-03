WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton on Wednesday vowed to pursue a full and accurate
accounting of last month's deadly attack on the U.S. consulate
in Benghazi.
"There are continuing questions about what exactly happened
in Benghazi on that night three weeks ago. And we will not rest
until we answer those questions and until we track down the
terrorists who killed our people," Clinton said in an appearance
with Kazakhstan's visiting foreign minister.
"The men and women who serve this country as diplomats
deserve no less than a full and accurate accounting, wherever
that leads, and I am committed to seeking that for them and for
those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation."