WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton condemned on Wednesday an attack that killed the
U.S. ambassador to Libya as the work of a "small and savage
group" but said U.S.-Libyan ties would not suffer.
"I ask myself, how could this happen? How could this happen
in a country we helped liberate, in a city we helped save from
destruction?" Clinton said. "This question reflects just how
complicated and, at times, how confounding the world can be."
"But we must be clear-eyed even in our grief. This was an
attack by a small and savage group, not the people or government
of Libya," she added in a brief appearance.
Clinton said a free and stable Libya was in U.S. interests
and that ties between the two countries would not be a
"casualty" of the attack.