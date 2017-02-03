WASHINGTON Feb 3 A high-profile conference on
Libya planned for mid-February in Washington has been postponed,
the organizers said on Friday, citing U.S. President Donald
Trump's temporary ban on nationals of seven Muslim-majority
countries, including Libya, from entering the United States.
The Feb. 16 conference titled "Libya-U.S. Relations 2017:
New Vision, Hope and Opportunities," and co-hosted by the
National Council on U.S.-Libya Relations, had listed Libyan
speakers, including two former prime ministers and the head of
the National Oil Corporation (NOC).
As a result of the executive order, "banning Libyan citizens
from entrance to the USA, it will not be feasible for the full
complement of speakers, sponsors and guests to be in Washington,
D.C., as originally planned," a statement from the conference
organizers said.
A new date for the conference would be announced soon.
The executive order by Trump comes at a time of uncertainty
over U.S. policy in Libya, which remains mired in the chaos that
followed the NATO-backed 2011 uprising against long-time leader
Muammar Gaddafi.
"This administration recognizes the role of the oil industry
in economic stability and recognizes the importance of economic
stability for political stability," Rihab El Haj, a member of
the National Council on U.S.-Libya relations, told Reuters.
"We have been working for visa waivers for speakers and key
sponsors and based on our conversations with the various
institutions involved in making the decision, there was
consensus this was an important event and there is political
will to facilitate the conference but it's just a question of
timing and we understand that humanitarian exceptions are a
priority," she said.
The United Nations-backed Government of National Accord
(GNA) was strongly supported by the administration of former
President Barack Obama, but has struggled to assert its
authority in Tripoli and beyond.
Factions in eastern Libya aligned with a rival government
and Khalifa Haftar, an influential military commander, welcomed
Trump's election, hoping for more support for their
anti-Islamist stance. Several speakers who had been slated to
attend the conference are connected with or loyal to
eastern-based factions.
"Generally speaking, the Department of Homeland Security and
Department of State may on a case-by-case basis, and when in the
national interest, issue visas or other immigration benefits to
nationals of countries for which visas and benefits are
otherwise blocked under this executive order," said William
Cocks, spokesman for the State Department's Bureau of Consular
Affairs.
"As visa records are confidential under U.S. law, I'm unable
to discuss any individual cases."
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy, editing by G Crosse)