NEW YORK, Sept 12 New York City police have
added security at Coptic Christian churches around the city i n
case a film denouncing Islam sparks violent protests like those
in Egypt and Libya.
In New York, the police department said it had "no evidence
of any attacks planned against targets in the city," but had
added security based on "reports that Coptic Christians were
linked in some fashion to the video."
Church officials and police in other areas where there are
Egyptian-American Coptic communities said they saw no need for
extra precautions.
"We have not contacted the police to make a round," said
Halla Hanna, spokeswoman for St. John Kame Coptic Orthodox
Church in Birmingham, A labama, w here 15 to 20 families attend
services every other week. "I don't know that people around here
know who we are."
The video, called "Innocence of Muslims," portrays the
Prophet Mohammad as a womanizer, a homosexual and a child
abuser. It angered many Muslims and provoked a deadly attack on
a U.S. consulate in Libya that killed the U.S. ambassador and
three embassy staff.
It is unclear exactly who made the film, but one of its
major promoters is an Egyptian Christian living in the United
States, Morris Sadek. He said on Wednesday he did not consider
the video offensive to Islam.
Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church condemned some Copts living
abroad, whom it said financed "the production of a film
insulting the Prophet Mohammad," an Egyptian state website said.
Coptic Christians, who form Egypt's biggest minority group
and constitute most of Egypt's Christian population, have had a
difficult relationship with the country's overwhelmingly Muslim
majority.
Conflicts over conversions, cross-faith romances and
church-building have flared in Egyptian towns where turf wars or
family rivalries often loom as large as sectarian loyalties.
Since former President Hosni Mubarak's removal, Christians
have become increasingly worried after a surge in attacks on
churches, which they blame on hardline Islamists, though experts
say local disputes are often also behind them.
T here are more than 150 Coptic churches in the United
States, w ith strongholds in New Jersey, California, Florida and
New York, acc ording to th e website of the Coptic Orthodox Church
Network.
At a number of churches on Wednesday, priests were quick to
condemn the killings in Libya and distance Coptic Christians
from the controversial video.
"We have nothing to do with that," said Father Luka Wassif
of St. Mary Coptic Orthodox Church in suburban Atlanta, which
has about 1,000 members.