WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. Senate's number two
Democrat and others in his party criticized a Republican House
of Representatives committee chairman on Sunday for releasing
government documents related to last month's violent attack on
the U.S. mission in Benghazi.
Senator Richard Durbin charged that Darrell Issa, chairman
of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, had
politicized the Benghazi events during a presidential election
campaign, in particular by releasing sensitive papers with the
names of Libyans who have worked with the United States.
"This idea of Chairman Issa, that he's going to dump the
names in public of Libyans who are risking their lives to
support America and keep us safe in an effort to get a political
toehold in this election is unconscionable. It is unacceptable,"
Durbin, the Senate's Democratic whip, told "Fox News Sunday."
David Axelrod, a campaign adviser to President Barack Obama,
also blasted Issa, charging it was "disgraceful" that he had
released government papers "to score political points in the
final weeks before an election."
Issa released 166 pages of unclassified memos, diplomatic
cables and other government documents related to the Benghazi
mission on Friday as part of his committee's investigation of
the attack in the eastern Libyan city. The papers were not
classified, but some were diplomatic communications marked
"sensitive."
The documents showed that U.S. officials in Libya sought
more security resources for what they hoped would be a permanent
American presence in Benghazi before the mission was attacked.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens, and three other
Americans were killed in the Sept. 11 assault. The attack has
turned into election-year fodder in the United States, with
Republicans charging that the Obama administration was caught
unprepared for the assault. Democrats accuse Republican
challenger Mitt Romney and others in his party of trying to
exploit tragic events for political gain.
A spokeswoman for Issa, Becca Watkins, said on Sunday that
the documents had been circulated to State Department officials
and committee Democrats almost two weeks ago and no one had
expressed concern then about Libyans mentioned in them.
The cache of released papers included the names of some
Libyans who had contact with American officials in Benghazi,
such as a women's rights activist who had been briefly detained
by local militia in the summer and told the Americans afterwards
that she was scared.
"The committee did make a number of redactions to these
unclassified documents and the Libyan individuals mentioned in
them worked in positions where their interactions with
westerners would not be surprising," Watkins said.
Some of the papers, such as the Aug. 20 memo mentioning the
woman's rights activist, had previously been released, having
been handed out to media at an Oct. 10 hearing of Issa's
committee.