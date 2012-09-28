WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The top U.S. intelligence
authority issued an unusual public statement on Friday,
declaring it now believed the Sept. 11 attack on U.S. diplomatic
facilities in Benghazi, Libya, was a "deliberate and organized
terrorist attack."
The statement, by the office of Director of National
Intelligence James Clapper, acknowledged that it represented a
change in the U.S. intelligence assessment of how and why the
attack happened. During the attack on two U.S. government
compounds in the eastern Libyan city, four U.S. personnel,
including Ambassador Christopher Stevens, were killed.
Shawn Turner, spokesman for Clapper's office, said that in
the immediate aftermath of the attack, U.S. agencies came to the
view that the Benghazi attack had begun spontaneously following
protests at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo against a short film made
in California lampooning the Prophet Mohammad.
Turner said that as U.S. intelligence subsequently learned
more about the attack, "We revised our initial assessment to
reflect new information indicating that it was a deliberate and
organized terrorist attack carried out by extremists."
However, he said it remained "unclear" if any individual or
specific group orchestrated the attack. U.S. agencies
nonetheless say that some of the militants involved in the
attack were "linked to groups affiliated with, or sympathetic to
al-Qaeda."