* Feltman cited "calming" effect of staying in Benghazi
* Republicans press Obama administration on the matter
By Mark Hosenball and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 Newly released government
documents show U.S. officials intended to keep open a mission in
Benghazi, Libya, for at least the rest of this year in hopes of
having a "calming effect" on the region, before the building was
overrun and burned by militants last month.
Locals in Benghazi wanted the Americans to stay permanently
in the eastern Libyan city, the cradle of last year's revolution
against Muammar Gaddafi, according to one memo written by the
former top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East, Jeffrey Feltman.
The documents were made public on Friday by the House of
Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform,
led by Republican Darrell Issa. It has been investigating the
Sept. 11 assault on the U.S. mission in Benghazi that took the
lives of U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other
Americans.
Other lawmakers raised more questions about the aftermath of
the Benghazi events. The leading Republican on the Senate
Intelligence Committee questioned why U.S. spy agencies and
government spokesmen initially played down suspected al Qaeda
links to the Sept. 11 attack on the mission there.
In public statements soon after the Sept. 11 attack,
administration officials said it could have been a spontaneous
protest against an anti-Muslim video made in California.
Administration officials ultimately declared the Benghazi
incident to be a "deliberate and organized terrorist attack"
carried out by "extremists" affiliated with or sympathetic to al
Qaeda.
The Obama administration's statements have "been strange
from Day One on this," the top Republican on the Senate
Intelligence Committee, Saxby Chambliss, said in a telephone
interview on Friday.
Chambliss said the intelligence committee would investigate
further. Another panel, the Senate Homeland Security Committee,
sent letters on Friday to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta, demanding information about Benghazi.
The Benghazi attack has turned into election-year fodder in
the United States, with Republicans charging that the Democratic
Obama administration was caught unprepared for the assault, and
Democrats claiming that Republicans are trying to exploit tragic
events for political gain.
Issa wrote to President Barack Obama on Friday charging that
his administration "has not been straightforward with the
American people" in the aftermath of the Benghazi attack.
The top Democrat on the panel, Elijah Cummings, responded
with a blast at Issa.
"It seems obvious that your goal in sending a public letter
at this time is to release the most negative and distorted view
possible of the attack in Benghazi ahead of the presidential
debate on Monday evening," Cummings said.
Obama is seeking re-election on Nov. 6 against Republican
challenger Mitt Romney.
'A SALUTARY, CALMING EFFECT'
Feltman's memo, written Dec. 27 to Undersecretary of State
Patrick Kennedy, urged the United States to continue its
presence in Benghazi that began during the anti-Gadaffi revolt
through the end of 2012.
In statements suggesting the U.S. government felt it was
making inroads in the region, Feltman said that staying in
Benghazi would emphasize U.S. interest in the eastern part of
Libya, which he said sometimes feels ignored by Tripoli.
"Many Libyans have said the U.S. presence in Benghazi has a
salutary, calming effect on easterners who are fearful that the
new focus on Tripoli could once again lead to their neglect and
exclusion from reconstruction and wealth distribution and
strongly favor a permanent U.S. presence in the form of a full
consulate," said Feltman, the former assistant secretary of
state for Near Eastern affairs.
Feltman is now U.N. undersecretary-general for political
affairs.
Other dispatches released by the House committee on Friday
included complaints about insufficient security in Benghazi. One
U.S. official in Libya said more security was needed to help
protect American "outreach" efforts to the Benghazi populace.
A cable signed by Stevens about a month before he was killed
focused on the deterioration of security in eastern Libya. It
noted there had been an increase in violence in Benghazi but
said it was not an organized campaign, and locals were
determined to get through it.
"There have been abductions and assassinations, but there
have also been false alarms and outright fabrications," the Aug.
8 cable said. "What we are going through - and what people here
are resolved to get through - is a confluence rather than a
conspiracy."
"Attackers are unlikely to be deterred until authorities are
at least capable," the cable added.
Republicans have suggested the Obama administration omitted
talking about al Qaeda in the days after Benghazi because this
might undermine the administration's claims to have weakened the
organization with the killing of former leader Osama bin Laden.
"The administration omitted the known links to al Qaeda at
almost every opportunity. ... Whether this was an intentional
effort by the administration to downplay the role of terrorist
groups, especially al Qaeda, is one of the many issues the
Senate Intelligence Committee must examine," Chambliss said.
On Thursday, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the California
Democrat who leads the intelligence committee, said talking
points put out by Clapper may have contributed to the shifting
commentary on Benghazi.
When asked why the U.S. government initially played down the
role of Islamic militants in the assault, she told KCBS-TV: "I
think what happened was the director of intelligence, who is a
very good individual, put out some speaking points on the
initial intelligence assessment. I think that was possibly a
mistake."
U.S. intelligence analysts summarized intelligence about the
attack for public consumption in a Sept. 15 document circulated
to U.S. policymakers and members of Congress.
The language in the public summary was virtually identical
to language in a classified intelligence report circulated on
Sept. 12, according to multiple U.S. government sources familiar
with the matter. The secret document, however, reported that the
extremists in question had possible links to al Qaeda - a point
the unclassified document omitted.
White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said both assessments
were prepared by members of the intelligence community and
referred questions to them.