By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Oct 25 The U.S. Senate intelligence
committee on Thursday said it will hold hearings in November on
security and intelligence issues raised by the Sept. 11 attacks
on American facilities in Libya.
In a statement, the committee said it first will hold a
closed oversight hearing on Nov. 15 on the Benghazi attacks,
when lawmakers return after the Nov. 6 presidential and
congressional elections. The Democratic-controlled panel said
additional hearings would follow.
Some Senate Republicans have said the committee should hold
public hearings on the response to the attacks, in which U.S.
Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three other American
officials were killed.
The committee, chaired by Senator Dianne Feinstein, said it
had received briefings and documents related to the attacks
It said aspects under investigation include how U.S.
intelligence and threat information relating to Libya and other
Middle East countries was handled before Sept. 11, when and how
such information was disseminated, and how government agencies
responded to the information.
The committee will also examine what the U.S. government
knows about what occurred during the attacks, who is believed to
have been responsible for them, and what the United States is
doing to track down and hold the perpetrators responsible.
The committee said it will also examine security at the
State Department and U.S. facilities in the Middle East and
North Africa to determine whether existing measures are
sufficient.
The committee will also examine whether U.S. intelligence
agencies are well-enough funded and staffed with people with
appropriate skills to properly operate in the Middle East and
North Africa.
The response to the Sept. 11 attacks in Libya has become an
issue in the U.S. presidential campaign.
President Barack Obama's Republican critics have suggested
that the administration's handling of the incident raises
questions about its truthfulness and competence, even as Obama
and his Democratic supporters are touting his success in
cracking down on Islamic militants, including the killing of al
Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
Republicans question why administration officials publicly
played up intelligence suggesting that the Benghazi attacks grew
from spontaneous demonstrations launched by militants against a
short film lampooning the Prophet Mohammed.
Republicans also want to hear why the administration
mentioned, but played down, intelligence suggesting the
involvement of militants with suspected connections to al Qaeda
affiliates or sympathizers.
A State Department email made public earlier this week
showed that two hours after the attack on the U.S. diplomatic
mission compound in Benghazi, the Department's Operations Center
advised officials at various U.S. agencies that a militant group
called Ansar al Sharia had claimed credit on Twitter and
Facebook for the attacks.
U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton, on Wednesday said that such internet postings did not
constitute hard evidence of who was responsible for the attacks.
The State Department has set up an independent review board
to investigate the background and response to the Benghazi
attacks.